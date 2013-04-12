(Updates with later scores)

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 12 Second round Masters leaderboard at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club on Friday (U.S. unless stated): -6 Marc Leishman (Australia) 1 hole played -5 Dustin Johnson 9 -4 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 16

Sergio Garcia (Spain) 10

David Lynn (England) 4

Rickie Fowler yet to start Selected others: -2 Phil Mickelson 8

Justin Rose (England) 1

Tiger Woods yet to start -1 Adam Scott (Australia) 10

Luke Donald (England) yet to start

Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) yet to start +2 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 7 +3 Bubba Watson yet to start

Guan Tianling (China) 12 +4 Ernie Els (South Africa) 14