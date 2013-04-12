Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
(Updates with later scores)
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 12 Second round Masters leaderboard at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club on Friday (U.S. unless stated): -6 Marc Leishman (Australia) 13 holes played -5 Fred Couples 18
Jim Furyk 14
Tiger Woods 8 -4 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 18
Selected others: -3 Adam Scott (Australia) 18 -2 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 18
Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 12
Luke Donald (England) 8 +1 Ernie Els (South Africa) 18 +3 Phil Mickelson 18
Bubba Watson 9 +4 Guan Tianling (China) 18 (Compiled by Julian Linden)
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.