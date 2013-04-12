Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 12 Second round Masters leaderboard at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club on Friday (U.S. unless stated): -6 Jason Day (Australia) 18 holes played -5 Fred Couples 18
Marc Leishman (Australia) 18 -4 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 18
Jim Furyk 18
Brandt Snedeker 18
Selected others: -3 Tiger Woods 18
Adam Scott (Australia) 18
Justin Rose (England) 18
Lee Westwood (England) 18
KJ Choi (South Korea) 18 -2 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 18
Sergio Garcia (Spain) 18
Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 18
Bernhard Langer (Germany) 18 -1 Luke Donald (England) 18 +1 Ernie Els (South Africa) 18 +3 Phil Mickelson 18
Martin Kaymer (Germany) 18 +4 Guan Tianling (China) 18
Bubba Watson 18 (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.