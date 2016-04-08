Apr 8, 2016; Augusta, GA, USA; Danny Lee hits a shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

AUGUSTA, Georgia Danny Lee lamented three-putt bogeys at the final two holes but was generally pleased with his second round at the Masters in difficult conditions on Friday.

The South Korean-born New Zealander took advantage of his early tee time, carding a two-over-par 74 before the gusting winds reached their peak at Augusta National.

"I'm very happy with where I finished but very disappointed that I made two three-putts in a row," he said after posting a two-under 142 halfway total.

"They were all good putts and it just happened. What can you do?

"Yesterday I felt like I made a lot of putts, but today I wasn't making enough. And I had two balls in the water on 12 and 13 (so) two-over is not a bad score."

Lee, 25, is playing just his second Masters after a nightmare debut as a teenager back in 2009, when he six-putted the 10th green during the second round.

The 2008 U.S. Amateur Championship winner is far better equipped mentally and physically this time, though his round on Friday was far from perfect.

He misjudged his tee shot at the notorious par-three 12th, where the swirling wind made club selection particularly difficult, but salvaged a bogey by getting up-and-down from 50 yards.

The grandstands were not quite full as Lee played the par-five 13th, where he again found water, this time with his second stroke. And again he got up got up-and-down after taking a penalty stroke, this time to save par.

Lee, publicly at least, has no huge expectations over the weekend.

"I'm just happy I get to play on the weekend and I have a chance," he said.

"I've always been an aggressive player, so I don't think that's going to change."

(Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)