AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 11 David Lynn has forged a reputation as one of golf's funny men, a wisecracking Englishman who does not take himself or the game too seriously.

When he is not golfing, he is tweeting jokes and photos of himself participating in the 'planking' craze where people post images of themselves lying face down in unusual locations.

By Lynn's own admission, he has a wacky sense of humour, which is just as well because he has only one tournament win in 18 years as a professional.

But the 39-year-old has undergone a dramatic transformation in the last year. He has still got the gags but his golf game has suddenly taken off.

"If you speak to more or less every golfer who is out here on various tours, they all believe that they have performances in them as good as the top guys," Lynn said at the Masters on Thursday.

"I've always believed that I could perform well. I just don't do it consistently enough. Why? I don't know."

Last August, in just second appearance at a major, Lynn made the golfing world sit up and take notice of him when he finished second at the PGA Championship in South Carolina.

Buoyed by his success, he moved to the United States and joined the PGA Tour. He has not exactly set the world on fire but just last month he played alongside Tiger Woods at the Honda Classic, where he finished tied for fourth.

On Thursday, he made a spectacular Master debut, shooting a four-under-par 68 to be near the top of the leaderboard after briefly finding himself out in front.

"It's obviously not a bad thing to see your name up there leading the Masters and something you could always look back on," Lynn said. "But you know, there's a lot to be done for the rest of the week and hopefully I can keep my name up there."

Lynn's first competitive round at Augusta National featured six birdies, eliciting roars of approval from the galleries that have quickly taken to his flippant approach to life.

He has been nicknamed Lynn-sanity but insists he is not mad for believing he can make a charge at the Masters.

"I'm just enjoying it at the moment. Being on the PGA Tour, it's been a new lease of life to my golf," he said.

"I'm not going to sit here and say I'm going to be there Sunday night, but deep down, I know that I've got performances in me that could put me there Sunday night." (Editing by Frank Pingue)