AUGUSTA, Georgia Japan's Hideki Matsuyama used his powerful long game to surge into contention at the Masters on Saturday, only to fritter away some of his good work with a poor finish to the third round.

He looked as though he had blown his chances after a three-putt par at the 15th, followed by bogeys at the next two holes, but that was before tournament leader Jordan Spieth finished bogey, double-bogey to let his rivals back into the hunt.

"I did prepare hard and well for this week's tournament, and it's paid off so far," Matsuyama, speaking in Japanese, told reporters after shooting even-par 72.

He will go into the final round just two strokes behind leader Spieth.

Asked what he had learned from last year’s fifth place at Augusta National, Matsuyama said he had realised he still needed to improve.

“I learned last year I just have to get better all round. I worked hard on putting and this year I’ve had success and putted better than last year, except that from 15 today it sure didn’t show," the 24-year-old said.

“I have grown a lot, being comfortable playing with the world’s best players and being on the same stage with them.”

For all his achievements – two PGA Tour victories and six wins on the Japan Tour – Matsuyama does not have quite the rock star status at home of fellow pro Ryo Ishikawa, or even some of his nation’s top women players.

Lacking in charisma, he prefers to let his clubs do the talking, and admits he has few interests outside golf.

“I like golf,” he said, when asked for his hobbies.

“Right now the women’s tour in Japan is very, very popular. Hopefully a major win would give more popularity to the men’s tour.”

Now based in Orlando, Florida, he says he is trying to learn English but finding it difficult.

“I do need to learn English and I’m working hard on that, but for some reason it’s just not sticking in my brain right now,” he said.

“Hopefully the more English I learn, the more popular I can become.”

Matsuyama was followed by a small group of Japanese fans on Saturday.

Among them was Satoshi Hayashi, a native of Tochigi Prefecture who now lives in Dublin, Ohio, and works for Honda.

Hayashi got tickets from a work associate for his first visit to the Masters on Saturday.

He said he was “excited” to see Matsuyama contend, but nonetheless would not be back on Sunday to watch what could be an historic occasion, the first Japanese major champion.

“Tomorrow we will play golf,” he said.

(Editing by Steve Keating)