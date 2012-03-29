March 29 Two years after winning his third Masters crown in highly emotional circumstances, Phil Mickelson returns to the sylvan surrounds of Augusta National next week as one of the favourites for the title.

The American left-hander has always relished playing at the iconic venue where his magical short game is a prized commodity and he will tee off in the opening round on April 5 buoyed by yet another successful start to a PGA Tour season.

Mickelson has made a habit of flourishing on the U.S. circuit's 'West Coast Swing' and he came agonisingly close to winning consecutive titles in his home state of California last month while displaying superb pre-Masters form.

He stole the limelight from Tiger Woods as he charged to a two-shot victory at the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, then lost out to compatriot Bill Haas in a three-way playoff for the Northern Trust Open at Riviera the following week.

The biggest change this year for Mickelson, a 40-times winner on the PGA Tour, has been improved form with his putter.

"I'm glad to be back playing well again, and to be not just executing in practice but to be executing back out on Tour," he said after his successful run on the West Coast.

"This is a different year for me for one simple reason ... my putter is back. I hit the ball great the last couple of years, and this year, I can roll it again and it feels terrific.

"The putter just feels good in my hands and I feel really good on the greens. I'm just happy to be back in the mix."

Mickelson was especially pleased with his form at Pebble Beach where he outscored Woods by 11 shots as he charged past overnight leader Charlie Wi with a flawless eight-under-par 64.

TIGER INSPIRATION

"He (Woods) seems to bring out the best in me and the last four or five years, I've played some of my best golf playing with him and I really enjoy it," Mickelson said.

"I hope that he continues to play better and better, and I hope that he and I have a chance to play together more in final rounds."

Mickelson could get that chance next week at Augusta National where Woods, fresh from victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday, will be seeking his fifth green jacket.

Like Woods, Mickelson has always loved competing at the Masters where a superb short game rather than accurate driving is the most likely guarantee for a successful week.

"You don't have to be perfect there," said the 41-year-old Californian, who won his first Masters title in 2004. "If the average player goes out and plays Augusta National, he can play his normal game and he always has a shot.

"He can be in the pine needles and the trees don't hang down to the ground. He can be in the rough and there's no rough, it's first cut. You always have a chance.

"I'm able to get away with being less than perfect there because I can still advance the ball up by the green and rely on my short game as well as my knowledge and experience of where I can and can't go."

Two years ago, Mickelson birdied four of the last seven holes at Augusta National to clinch his fourth major victory by three shots in front of huge galleries that included his wife Amy and three children.

After putting out on the 18th green, he walked off to embrace his wife, who had been diagnosed with breast cancer the previous year.

Amy has since responded well to treatment and her husband is now back in form and ready to launch his bid for yet another emotional victory at one of his favourite venues.

"There are a few courses in the world that I get excited just to go play," Mickelson said of Augusta National. "I just love playing there." (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)