By Mark Lamport-Stokes
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 5 Phil Mickelson has
always been inspired by the Masters and the three-times champion
relied on his expert knowledge of Augusta National to salvage an
erratic first 10 holes in Thursday's opening round.
The American left-hander had been four over for the day
after a wayward drive at the par-four 10th led to a triple-bogey
but he recorded three birdies and a lone bogey over the closing
stretch to card a two-over-par 74.
Mickelson has finished in the top 10 11 times in his last 13
starts at Augusta National and was confident he could work his
way into contention for a fourth green jacket over the weekend.
"With a hot round tomorrow, I'll get right back in it for
the weekend," the 41-year-old American told reporters after
signing off with a birdie at the tricky par-four last.
"I know that heading in I've been playing well. So I'm going
to fire at it tomorrow and see if I can do that.
"That birdie on 18 was a big momentum birdie for me because
if I can get out here and birdie one, two or three, I'm right
back at even par. Then I start trying to catch the leaders."
Mickelson, who upstaged playing partner Tiger Woods as he
charged to a two-shot victory at last month's Pebble Beach
National Pro-Am, was frustrated by some of his course management
over the front nine.
"I hit three or four shots in spots where I know I can't
miss it, and strategically I made some mistakes," he said. "I
made some execution mistakes and then I made a very poor swing
on 10.
"I knew walking off 10 green at four over I wasn't going to
get them all back before the round was through. But if I could
just get a couple back, I felt like I could get some back on the
falling day.
"I got two of them back coming in, so as poorly as I played
and some of the poor shots I hit and the mishaps, missing in the
wrong spot, I'm right there."
Rain-softened conditions at Augusta National made the
notoriously difficult greens more receptive but tough pin
positions and the likelihood of golf balls picking up mud on the
fairways gave the players a lot of trouble.
"We had mud on every shot and that was a huge factor," said
four-times major champion Mickelson.
"That made it challenging plus the wet conditions made some
lies in the fairway extremely tight and difficult for me. So it
wasn't as though it was a free for all. You still had to be
careful a lot of shots."
Mickelson will go into Friday's second round seven shots
behind pacesetting Briton Lee Westwood.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)