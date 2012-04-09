By Julian Linden
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 8 Louis Oosthuizen's
best shot at the Masters on Sunday might also have been his
worst. Like the galleries that roared with excitement at his
amazing albatross, Oosthuizen could not get it out of his mind.
The South African thought his incredible shot, when he holed
out from 235 yards on the par-5 second hole, was a sure sign
that it was his lucky day and he was going to win the green
jacket.
No matter how hard he tried, he could not clear his mind and
his game started to suffer. He bogeyed the fourth then dropped
another shot at the 10th and suddenly his two-shot lead was
gone.
"It was tough after that double-eagle. When something like
that happens early in your round, you think that this is it," he
told reporters.
"That was my first double-eagle ever. So it was tough over
the next five holes to just get my head around it and just play
the course.
"But I felt like I found my rhythm going down 11, and you
know, played well from there."
Oosthuizen, who won the 2010 British Open by seven shots,
putted beautifully throughout the tournament and drained a
series of pressure putts to stay in front.
But he could not shake off playing partner Bubba Watson and
the pair finished tied at 10-under-par with Oosthuizen signing
for a final round 69.
They went to a playoff but it was then, when it mattered
most, that his good fortune deserted him.
He narrowly missed a birdie putt on the first playoff hole
that would have given him the title.
"I don't feel like I could have hit two better putts in the
playoff," said Oosthuizen. "It's a hard day, but you know,
congrats to Bubba. He did brilliantly."
On the second extra hole, the odds looked to be in
Oosthuizen's favour when Watson drove into the trees.
But Oosthuizen, who had himself played one of the greatest
shots ever at Augusta National, could only watch as Watson
produce a miracle shot of his own from the pine straw that
finished in the middle of the green.
When Oosthuizen missed his difficult downhill par putt,
Watson had two putts to win. The American needed them both but
the victory was his.
"He must have a great feel of the game," Oosthuizen said.
"I mean, it's great knowing you almost have every little
shot there is. It's really entertaining to play with him, to see
the shots that he's taking on and shots that I don't really see
or I would ever hit.
"He hit the driver so well today, and you know, takes on a
lot of holes. He backs himself, and it's nice to see, it's
really good to see."
