Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 13 Pairings for the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday (add four hours for GMT, players U.S. unless noted, a-amateur)
0920 Keegan Bradley 228 (73 73 82)
0930 a-Guan Tianlang (China) 225 (73 75 77), Sandy Lyle 226 (Britain) (73 72 81)
0940 Phil Mickelson 224 (71 76 77), Ryan Moore 224 (71 72 81)
0950 Michael Thompson 223 (73 71 79), Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 224 (71 77 76)
1000 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 223 (72 75 76), Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 223 (76 70 77)
1010 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 222 (73 73 76), Scott Piercy 222 (75 69 78)
1020 David Lynn (Britain) 221 (68 73 80), John Peterson 222 (71 77 74)
1030 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 221 (68 75 78), Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 221 (72 70 79)
1040 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 221 (72 75 74), Paul Lawrie (Britain) 221 (76 70 75)
1050 David Toms 220 (70 74 76), Lucas Glover 221 (74 74 73)
1100 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 220 (72 74 74), Richard Sterne (South Africa) 220 (73 72 75)
1120 Kevin Na 220 (70 76 74), Brian Gay 220 (72 74 74)
1130 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 219 (75 71 73), Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 220 (74 72 74)
1140 Stewart Cink 219 (75 71 73), D.A. Points 219 (72 75 72)
1150 Branden Grace (South Africa) 219 (78 70 71), Robert Garrigus 219 (76 71 72)
1200 Luke Donald (Britain) 218 (71 72 75), K.J. Choi (South Korea) 218 (70 71 77)
1210 John Huh 218 (70 77 71), Ernie Els (South Africa) 218 (71 74 73)
1220 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 217 (71 71 75), Bubba Watson 218 (75 73 70)
1230 Dustin Johnson 217 (67 76 74), John Senden (Australia) 217 (72 70 75)
1240 Freddie Jacobson (Sweden) 217 (72 73 72), Bill Haas 217 (71 72 74)
1250 Jason Dufner 216 (72 69 75), Fred Couples 216 (68 71 77)
1310 Zach Johnson 216 (69 76 71), Justin Rose (Britain) 216 (70 71 75)
1320 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 215 (68 74 73), Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 216 (78 70 68)
1330 Bo Van Pelt 215 (71 74 70), Sergio Garcia (Spain) 215 (66 76 73)
1340 Jim Furyk 214 (69 71 74), Nick Watney 215 (78 69 68)
1350 Bernhard Langer (Germany) 214 (71 71 72), Lee Westwood 214 (70 71 73)
1400 Rickie Fowler 214 (68 76 70), Steve Stricker 214 (73 70 71)
1410 Tim Clark (South Africa) 213 (70 76 67), Tiger Woods 213 (70 73 70)
1420 Jason Day (Australia) 211 (70 68 73), Matt Kuchar 212 (68 75 69)
1430 Adam Scott (Australia) 210 (69 72 69), Marc Leishman (Australia) 211 (66 73 72)
1440 Brandt Snedeker 209 (70 70 69), Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 209 (71 69 69) (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes, editing by Gene Cherry)
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.