April 12 Pairings for Sunday's final round of the 78th Masters at Augusta National (add four hours for GMT, U.S. unless stated, a-amateur, totals after three rounds): 1010 Larry Mize 225, plus a marker 1020 Stephen Gallacher (Scotland) 224, Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 225 1030 Mike Weir (Canada) 224, Brandt Snedeker 224 1040 KJ Choi (South Korea) 223, Sandy Lyle (Scotland) 224 1050 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 223, Nick Watney 223 1100 Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) 222, a-Oliver Goss (Australia) 223 1110 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 222, Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 222 1120 Lucas Glover 221, Billy Horschel 222 1130 Darren Clarke (Northern Ireland) 221, Stewart Cink 221 1150 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 220, Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 221 1200 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 220, Hunter Mahan 220 1210 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 220, Bill Haas 220 1220 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 219, Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 219 1230 Bernhard Langer (Germany) 219, Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 219 1240 Jimmy Walker 218, Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 219 1250 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 218, Russell Henley 218 1300 Chris Kirk 218, Steve Stricker 218 1310 Adam Scott (Australia) 217, Jason Day (Australia) 218 1330 Ian Poulter (England) 216, Kevin Streelman 217 1340 John Senden (Australia) 215, Gary Woodland 216 1350 Kevin Stadler 215, Fred Couples 215 1400 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 214, Justin Rose (England) 215 1410 Lee Westwood (England) 214, Jim Furyk 214 1420 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 213, Rickie Fowler 213 1430 Matt Kuchar 212, Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 212 1440 Jordan Spieth 211, Bubba Watson 211 (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Tony Jimenez)