April 14 Australian Adam Scott and 2009 champion Angel Cabrera of Argentina took the 77th Masters into a sudden-death playoff at a rain-soaked Augusta National on Sunday.

The duo finished the regulation 72 holes on nine-under-par 279, Scott sinking a 25-foot birdie putt at the last for a three-under-par 69 before Cabrera matched him after hitting a brilliant approach shot to just three feet on 18 for a 70.

It is the fifth playoff at Augusta National in the last 11 years, and the second in a row with American left-hander Bubba Watson having edged out South African Louis Oosthuizen 12 months ago. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)