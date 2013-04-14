Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
April 14 Australian Adam Scott and 2009 champion Angel Cabrera of Argentina took the 77th Masters into a sudden-death playoff at a rain-soaked Augusta National on Sunday.
The duo finished the regulation 72 holes on nine-under-par 279, Scott sinking a 25-foot birdie putt at the last for a three-under-par 69 before Cabrera matched him after hitting a brilliant approach shot to just three feet on 18 for a 70.
It is the fifth playoff at Augusta National in the last 11 years, and the second in a row with American left-hander Bubba Watson having edged out South African Louis Oosthuizen 12 months ago. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.