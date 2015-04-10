Jordan Spieth of the U.S. hits off the fourth tee during second round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jordan Spieth of the U.S. looks back at his caddie after making a birdie putt on the tenth hole during second round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

AUGUSTA, Georgia Jordan Spieth set a Masters record for the lowest 36-hole total by shooting a second-round 66 at Augusta National on Friday to stand on 14-under-par 130 at the halfway mark of the year's first major championship.

Spieth surpassed the previous mark of 13-under-par 131 set by Raymond Floyd in 1976. Floyd went on to win the green jacket by eight strokes over Ben Crenshaw.

The 21-year-old Texan's total of 130 also tied the record for lowest 36-hole total in any major championship.

Spieth opened the tournament with an eight-under 64, a score bettered by only two other players in the 79-year history of the Masters -- Nick Price of Zimbabwe in 1986 and Australian Greg Norman in 1996. Both shot 63s.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Gene Cherry)