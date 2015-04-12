April 11 Justin Rose will try to emulate fellow Briton Nick Faldo and run down the leader in the final round at the Masters on Sunday.

Rose was aged only 15 when Faldo came from six strokes behind and reeled in 54-hole leader Greg Norman in 1996.

"I do remember that, some of the shots he hit," Rose said after coaxing in a 20-foot birdie at the final hole and pulling within four strokes of American leader Jordan Spieth.

The birdie, for a five-under 67, was invaluable in that it vaulted Rose into the final pairing with Spieth on Sunday.

Had Rose parred the last, Phil Mickelson instead would have played the final round with Spieth.

"It will be great to keep an eye on him," Rose said of playing with Spieth. "When I made that putt I knew it got me into the final pairing.

"Given the choice, you'd want to be in the last group. I think it's always an advantage. You want to be seeing what you're up against.

"If you're within one or two, you know if you have to chase or if you can still be patient, whereas if you're in the group in front, you don't know what the leader is going to do.

"You've got to maybe take a shot on because you think they are going to hit a good shot."

Rose and Spieth played together in the first two rounds at last week's Houston Open.

The 2013 U.S. Open champion hopes the experience of having won a major will help him handle the pressure at Augusta National.

He was in danger of not being part of the final day conversation when he trailed Spieth by nine strokes after 13 holes, but four consecutive birdies, capped by a 15-yard bunker shot at the par-three 16th, changed that.

Now he has a chance to become the fourth British player to win the Masters, joining Faldo (three times), Sandy Lyle and Ian Woosnam.

No British player has won since 1996 when Faldo captured his third victory. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)