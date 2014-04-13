April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the Masters at the par-72 course on Sunday in Augusta, Georgia 280 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 69 68 74 69 283 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 70 71 71 71 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 71 70 70 72 284 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 71 76 66 71 286 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 71 75 67 73 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 73 71 68 74 287 Lee Westwood (Britain) 73 71 70 73 288 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 70 73 72 73 John Senden (Australia) 72 68 75 73 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 70 72 76 70 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 71 77 71 69 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 73 68 73 74 Bernhard Langer (Germany) 72 74 73 69 289 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 73 72 74 70 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 75 72 70 72 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 73 70 76 70 Adam Scott (Australia) 69 72 76 72 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 74 68 72 75 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 73 72 76 68 Justin Rose (Britain) 76 70 69 74 290 Ian Poulter (Britain) 76 70 70 74 Bill Haas (U.S.) 68 78 74 70 Fred Couples (U.S.) 71 71 73 75 Jason Day (Australia) 75 73 70 72 291 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 69 75 75 72 292 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 75 69 74 74 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 75 73 77 67 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 74 72 74 72 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 70 77 69 76 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 74 72 74 72 293 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 75 72 73 73 Russell Henley (U.S.) 73 70 75 75 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 72 73 73 75 294 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 70 75 78 71 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 74 74 73 73 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 71 72 81 70 295 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 75 71 74 75 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 73 74 75 73 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 74 80 71 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 75 72 75 73 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 74 72 76 73 296 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 72 71 74 79 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 75 69 77 75 297 Darren Clarke (Britain) 74 74 73 76 Nick Watney (U.S.) 72 75 76 74 Sandy Lyle (Britain) 76 72 76 73 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 74 72 76 75 Mike Weir (Canada) 73 72 79 73 298 Oliver Goss (Australia) 76 71 76 75 299 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 76 76 76 304 Larry Mize (U.S.) 74 72 79 79