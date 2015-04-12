April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the Masters at the par-72 course on Sunday in Augusta, Georgia -18 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 64 66 70 70 -14 Justin Rose (Britain) 67 70 67 70 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 70 68 67 69 -12 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 71 71 68 66 -11 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 71 70 70 66 -9 Paul Casey (Britain) 69 68 74 68 Ian Poulter (Britain) 73 72 67 67 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 67 73 69 -8 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 67 68 71 74 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 72 72 68 68 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 75 70 68 67 -6 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 73 72 70 67 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 74 66 73 69 Kevin Na (U.S.) 74 66 70 72 Bill Haas (U.S.) 69 71 72 70 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 70 70 70 72 -5 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 68 74 71 70 Tiger Woods (U.S.) 73 69 68 73 -4 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 73 73 70 68 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 72 69 71 72 -3 Russell Henley (U.S.) 68 74 72 71 -2 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 71 72 75 68 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 70 72 74 70 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 72 69 73 72 Mark O'Meara (U.S.) 73 68 77 68 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 75 70 70 71 Ernie Els (South Africa) 67 72 75 72 -1 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 69 75 72 71 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 73 72 72 70 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 73 73 73 68 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 72 70 70 75 Jason Day (Australia) 67 74 71 75 0 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 74 71 76 67 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 69 74 74 71 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 74 71 71 72 Bae Sang-Moon (Korea) 74 71 72 71 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 72 73 72 71 1 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 70 74 72 73 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 71 75 69 74 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 71 70 73 75 Danny Willett (Britain) 71 71 76 71 Adam Scott (Australia) 72 69 74 74 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 71 71 73 74 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 73 72 74 70 John Senden (Australia) 71 74 72 72 2 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 72 74 72 72 Lee Westwood (Britain) 73 73 70 74 3 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 74 70 73 74 4 Anirban Lahiri (India) 71 75 74 72 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 74 71 74 73 5 Erik Compton (U.S.) 73 72 74 74 6 Darren Clarke (Britain) 74 71 77 72 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 71 74 76 73 7 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 75 70 79 71 9 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 75 70 80 72