AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 8 Kangaroo and crocodile may not be on the menu but Australia's Adam Scott said he will serve 'bugs' to former Masters winners when they gather on Tuesday for the annual Champions Dinner at Augusta National.

But the dozens of former champions in attendance need not worry, the 'bugs' that the 2013 Masters champion has ordered are Moreton Bay bugs, a type of lobster from northeastern Australia.

"They are legitimate bugs, the real deal," Scott told a news conference. "I'm not going to serve up anything second rate tonight. I've got to go all-out to impress these guys.

"Hopefully the other guys can get past the name and enjoy a nice bit of our seafood from home. But I think they are going to be pretty happy with what I serve up tonight, and particularly the wine."

Scott said he wanted to keep the full menu under wraps until his exclusive guest list arrives for dinner but he did give away some clues.

"It's definitely going to be all Australian barbecue themed," Scott said. "I kind of picked nothing too exotic, because I didn't think any of the other guys would appreciate it, kangaroo and crocodile, or anything like that."

Scott, the first Australian to win the Masters, also said he challenged the Augusta National chefs with the task of making a pavlova, a meringue-based dessert from his mother's recipe.

His only disappointment was that he couldn't serve another of his favourite dishes and a staple part of Australian cuisine.

"I would love to have served some meat pies at the cocktail hour, but it couldn't be arranged," he said. "Next time, if I get another chance to do it, I'd love to serve some."

The Champions Dinner is one of the quirky traditions at the Masters where the defending champion chooses the menu, so the selections can vary wildly.

In 1989, Scotland's Sandy Lyle included haggis on the menu while Canada's Mike Weir opted for elk and wild boar in 2004.

When Tiger Woods won the first of his four Masters, he served cheeseburgers, french fries and milkshakes.

Guests who attend the dinner are not obliged to eat the new champion's selections. If they don't like what is on offer, they can also select from a traditional menu that includes steak, chicken and fish. (Editing by Frank Pingue)