United cling on against Celta to reach Europe League final
Manchester United survived a fraught finale, featuring an ugly brawl and a red card for each side, to draw 1-1 at home to Celta Vigo and reach the Europa League final on Thursday.
Statistical records from the Masters tournament, first held at Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia in 1934 and being played this year for the 79th time from April 9-12:
Most titles:
Six - Jack Nicklaus (1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986)
Four - Arnold Palmer (1958, 1960, 1962, 1964); Tiger Woods (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005)
Three - Jimmy Demaret (1940, 1947, 1950); Sam Snead (1949, 1952, 1954); Gary Player (1961, 1974, 1978); Nick Faldo (1989, 1990, 1996); Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006, 2010)
Most top-five finishes:
15 - Jack Nicklaus
11 - Tiger Woods
10 - Phil Mickelson
9 - Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Tom Kite, Tom Watson
Most top-10 finishes:
22 - Jack Nicklaus
17 - Ben Hogan
15 - Sam Snead, Gary Player, Tom Watson
14 - Byron Nelson, Phil Mickelson
Oldest champion:
Jack Nicklaus, 1986 - 46 years two months 23 days
Youngest champion:
Tiger Woods, 1997 - 21 years three months 14 days
Lowest 18-hole rounds:
63 (nine under) - Nick Price, third round, 1986; Greg Norman, first round, 1996
Lowest 36-hole total:
131 - Raymond Floyd (65-66), 1976
Lowest 54-hole totals:
201 - Raymond Floyd (65-66-70), 1976; Tiger Woods (70-66-65), 1997
Lowest 72-hole totals:
270 - Tiger Woods (70-66-65-69), 1997
271 - Jack Nicklaus (67-71-64-69), 1965; Raymond Floyd (65-66-70-70), 1976
272 - Tiger Woods (70-66-68-68), 2001; Phil Mickelson (67-71-67-67), 2010
Highest winning totals:
289 - Sam Snead (74-73-70-72), 1954; Jack Burke (72-71-75-71), 1956; Zach Johnson (71-73-76-69), 2007
Largest 18-hole lead:
Five - Craig Wood (66), 1941
Largest 36-hole lead:
Five - Herman Keiser (137), 1946; Jack Nicklaus (135), 1975; Raymond Floyd (131), 1976
Largest 54-hole lead:
Nine - Tiger Woods (201), 1997
Largest winning margin:
12 shots - Tiger Woods, 1997
Most consecutive Masters started:
50 - Arnold Palmer (1955-2004)
46 - Doug Ford (1956-2001)
45 - Raymond Floyd (1965-2009)
44 - Sam Snead (1937-1983) (no tournament held 1943-1945)
43 - Ben Crenshaw (1972-2014)
41 - Tom Watson (1975-2014)
40 - Jack Nicklaus (1959-1998)
Most Masters cuts made:
37 – Jack Nicklaus
30 – Gary Player
28 - Fred Couples
27 – Raymond Floyd
25 – Ben Crenshaw
24 – Tom Watson
23 – Billy Casper, Arnold Palmer, Bernhard Langer
BARCELONA Indian teenager Arjun Maini has joined the U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team as a development driver alongside 18-year-old American Santino Ferrucci.