March 29 Statistical records from the Masters
tournament, first held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta,
Georgia, in 1934 and being played this year for the 76th time
from April 5-8:
Most titles:
Six - Jack Nicklaus (1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986)
Four - Arnold Palmer (1958, 1960, 1962, 1964); Tiger Woods
(1997, 2001, 2002, 2005)
Three - Jimmy Demaret (1940, 1947, 1950); Sam Snead (1949,
1952, 1954); Gary Player (1961, 1974, 1978); Nick Faldo (1989,
1990, 1996); Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006, 2010)
- - - -
Most top-five finishes:
15 - Jack Nicklaus
10 - Tiger Woods
9 - Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Tom Kite, Tom
Watson, Phil Mickelson
- - - -
Most top-10 finishes:
22 - Jack Nicklaus
17 - Ben Hogan
15 - Sam Snead, Gary Player, Tom Watson
14 - Byron Nelson
- - - -
Oldest champion:
Jack Nicklaus, 1986 - 46 years two months 23 days
- - - -
Youngest champion:
Tiger Woods, 1997 - 21 years three months 14 days
- - - -
Lowest 18-hole rounds:
63 (nine under) - Nick Price, third round, 1986; Greg
Norman, first round, 1996
- - - -
Lowest 36-hole total:
131 - Raymond Floyd (65-66), 1976
- - - -
Lowest 54-hole totals:
201 - Raymond Floyd (65-66-70), 1976; Tiger Woods
(70-66-65), 1997
- - - -
Lowest 72-hole totals:
270 - Tiger Woods (70-66-65-69), 1997
271 - Jack Nicklaus (67-71-64-69), 1965; Raymond Floyd
(65-66-70-70), 1976
272 - Tiger Woods (70-66-68-68), 2001; Phil Mickelson
(67-71-67-67), 2010
- - - -
Highest winning totals:
289 - Sam Snead (74-73-70-72), 1954; Jack Burke
(72-71-75-71), 1956; Zach Johnson (71-73-76-69), 2007
- - - -
Largest 18-hole lead:
Five - Craig Wood (66), 1941
- - - -
Largest 36-hole lead:
Five - Herman Keiser (137), 1946; Jack Nicklaus (135), 1975;
Raymond Floyd (131), 1976
- - - -
Largest 54-hole lead:
Nine - Tiger Woods (201), 1997
- - - -
Largest winning margin:
12 shots - Tiger Woods, 1997
- - - -
Most consecutive U.S. Masters started:
50 - Arnold Palmer (1955-2004)
46 - Doug Ford (1956-2001)
45 - Raymond Floyd (1965-2009)
44 - Sam Snead (1937-1983) (no tournament held 1943-1945)
40 - Jack Nicklaus (1959-1998); Ben Crenshaw (1972-2011)
- - - -
Most Masters cuts made:
37 - Jack Nicklaus
30 - Gary Player
27 - Raymond Floyd
25 - Arnold Palmer, Ben Crenshaw, Fred Couples
24 - Tom Watson
23 - Billy Casper
