UPDATE 1-Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Colonial Invitational scores

May 27 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Colonial Invitational at the par-70 course on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas -9 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 68 66 67 -7 Paul Casey (Britain) 69 66 68 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 70 64 69 -6 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 68 70 66 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 67 67 70 -5 Jon Rahm (Spain) 66 69 70 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 67 68 70 -4 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 72 69 65 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 69 66 71