By Simon Evans
| AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 Henrik Stenson's
performances at the Masters have had more ups and downs than the
undulating terrain of Augusta National but somehow the Swede
still has a chance in Sunday's final round.
Stenson's two under-par 70 on Saturday had six birdies and
four bogeys, although there was no repeat of his first round
quadruple bogey on the 18th.
"I'm not worried that the wheels are going to come off on
Sunday because they have been off so many times already,"
quipped the 36-year-old.
"It's just fun to go out and try and make birdies and save
myself out of impossible situations when they occur. I'll have a
good time.
"I'm mixing some really good stuff with some poor stuff and
making some nice putts and some great saves. It's a bit of a
mixed bag, but it's great to be out there on Saturday afternoon
playing in front of these crowds," added the Swede.
Had Stenson avoided his nightmare final hole on Thursday,
where he ended up in the bushes and slammed his club into the
ground in frustration, he would be within a shot of leader,
compatriot Peter Hanson.
In the second round he ended with a double-bogey on the 17th
before making amends at the 18th with a birdie.
Stenson, who had a dramatic slump in form after winning the
2009 Players Championship, said he would not go out all guns
blazing from the first tee on Sunday.
"I'm going to try to stay patient in the beginning. If you
are within three or four shots entering the back nine, you are
always going to have a chance. We'll see if we need to start
take more chances.
"But I can only do the best I can with whatever game I
have. If it's enough, it's enough. But the way Peter and a few
of the other guys are playing, it's going to be a tough day to
beat them."
With three up-and-down rounds under his belt already, it is
unlikely Stenson will sign off the 2012 Masters with a final 18
holes of steady pars but the Swede hopes to retain his
composure.
"It's definitely a little bit of a roller-coaster
sometimes. At this course I have got to try and stay very
patient and not lose your head when you are making an easy
mistake or two," he added.
"That kind of happens to everybody around here and I've had
a bit of that already this week. Hopefully I can stay away from
most of that tomorrow."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)