By Simon Evans
| AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 4
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 4 An overnight storm
forced organisers to delay spectator entry to Augusta National
on Wednesday as course staff cleared up debris for the practice
rounds at the Masters.
The Augusta area received thunder and lightning, heavy rain
and hail around midnight and while damage appeared limited, the
gusty winds had blown twigs and pine needles on to the course.
Spectators were allowed into the course after a 40 minute
delay.
Tiger Woods, the bookmakers' favourite for the title, had to
walk through some of the debris as he undertook an early
practice session.
The weather forecast for Thursday's opening round predicts a
70 percent chance of rain with thunderstorms likely especially
in the afternoon and evening.
(Editing by Julian Linden)