AUGUSTA, Georgia Bubba Watson's title defence at the Masters effectively ended with a roller-coaster third round on Saturday that began with a damaging triple-bogey on the opening hole.

Watson, who had been seeking to join Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods as the only players to win consecutive green jackets, went on to card seven birdies and five bogeys in an adventurous one-over-par 73 that left him well off the pace.

The American left-hander headed into the second round a distant 12 strokes behind runaway leader Jordan Spieth, and fell further back as he struggled on the tricky, sloping greens at Augusta National.

"You know you're hitting the ball good, it's just about making the putts," Watson said after posting a one-under total of 215 after 54 holes in the year's opening major.

"Look at every champion at every tournament that's ever been played, no matter if it's the Masters or not, they putt well. I've missed my share of putts. I had five three-putts today.

"I'm out of it," he said of his title bid. "But I got two of them (green jackets), so I'll be able to sleep OK tonight."

Watson, who had also been aiming to join the likes of Sam Snead, Gary Player and Phil Mickelson as the sixth three-times Masters winner, butchered the par-four first after hitting his tee shot into the right fairway bunker.

Left of the green in two, he came up short with his third which ended up in a plugged lie in the bunker from where his only option was to chip backwards into the sand, with the hole location tucked on the front left of the green.

"I was just trying to fly it on the green and make a bogey and get out of there," the 36-year-old, who won his first Masters in 2012, said of his third shot. "And it plugged right there on that lip.

"So I had to chip backwards, then I missed the six-footer (for bogey). When you miss your six-footers around here, you're not going to do so well."

