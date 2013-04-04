April 4 Bubba Watson has a green jacket and owns Tiger Woods's former home, but aside from their taste in sport coats and houses that is where the similarities between the Masters champions ends.

While the reclusive Woods protects his privacy, the happy-go-lucky Watson is living the American dream in full view of a captivated audience via Twitter, YouTube and mainstream media.

Watson, whose miraculous hook shot from the Augusta National pine straw set up his Masters win last year, has savored every moment of his triumph, enjoying the lifestyle weekend duffers fantasize about complete with fast cars and A-list parties.

Parked in Watson's garage is the 'General Lee,' the iconic Dodge Charger driven in the 'The Dukes of Hazzard' television series. Out on the golf course Watson might be spotted gliding around in his one-of-kind hovercraft golf cart.

Or you might find him courtside watching the National Basketball Association's Orlando Magic or on YouTube rapping away in denim overalls and white shades with fellow golfers in a hilarious Golf Boys video.

But wherever you find Watson, you will find him smiling.

"I look at it that it's amazing that I even get to play in the Masters and then to win it is a dream come true," said Watson. "But I don't feel any different.

"It's about having a good time and trying to win the golf tournament again.

"But when I look at it, I have a wow moment, because it's amazing that a guy from Bagdad, Florida, named Bubba Watson actually won the green jacket."

Part of Watson's unique appeal is that almost everyone who has picked up a golf club can see a bit of themselves in the 34-year-old self-confessed 'redneck' from the Florida panhandle.

A self-taught golfer who learned the game by hitting wiffle balls around his house, Watson plays a fearless brand of golf believing any shot is possible.

Even Arnold Palmer, who does not lack for charisma or daring, admits he is fan of the big-hitting Masters champion.

"What I've seen of him is he's long and a lot of the time it doesn't have a zip code on it," said Palmer. "But he plays fun. It looks like he's enjoying himself and I think that's -- if there is something similar, that may be it."

MIGHTY SWING

Watson's go-for-broke style that has become known as "Bubba Golf" was on full display at Augusta National last year and can be summed up by the spellbinding shot that has come to define his career.

On the second playoff hole with South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen, Watson found himself deep in the tree line with only a small avenue to the green.

Instead of playing safe, Watson sized up his chances and unleashed a mighty swing, landing a superb high draw that settled 10 feet from pin. His birdie attempt slid past the cup but Watson gathered himself and tapped in for his first major.

"A lot of those shots are natural and that was, for him, it looked to me like a perfectly natural shot out of the woods," recalled Palmer. "He had an opening and he made it."

Like every Masters winner it has been a whirlwind year of appearances, dinners, awards and sponsor obligations for Watson that have been squeezed in around his duties as a father professional golfer.

Watson's resume includes four PGA Tour wins but none since last year's Masters.

This season has produced some steady but unspectacular golf, highlighted by a share of fourth place at the Tournament of Champions in January, but as Watson prepares to return to the scene of his greatest triumph for the April 11-14 Masters, there is not the slightest hint of panic.

"It took me five years to finally win on Tour and then I just had that stretch where I won a few in a year period," said Watson. "To win a tournament, things have to go your way. Not lucky. You have to make the right putts, chip in.

"I've had some good tournaments. I've played some solid golf, consistent golf, just not good enough to win.

"It took me five years to win the first time. If it takes me five more years to win, I'll accept it because I'm winning again." (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue)