AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6 Like any new dad, Bubba Watson has suddenly got a new perspective on life.

The American is in contention to win the Masters but is more excited about his son than the winner's green jacket.

"I had pretty good perspective already but now with a kid, obviously it shows that life is not about golf," Watson told reporters at Augusta National on Friday.

"I've always had that belief and now it just really proves it that golf is what we do."

Watson and his wife Angie became parents for the first time last week when they adopted a one-month-old boy named Caleb.

Watson wanted to delay his arrival in Augusta to spend more time at home but his wife insisted he go practice and he was grateful to avoid at least one parenting chore.

"I haven't changed a diaper yet. I got out of there before that," he joked.

Whether it is a coincidence or not, the left-handed Watson has made his best start to the Masters this week. On Friday, he shot a second round 71 to reach the halfway stage at four-under-par, just one shot off the lead.

"Any time you can shoot under par at a major golf event, especially the Masters here, it's a good day," he said. "My goal is not to worry about what everybody else is doing, just try to shoot under par. If you can shoot under par at a major, you are going to move up that leaderboard."

The 33-year-old's booming long drives and improvisation are perfectly suited to Augusta National and made him a huge hit with the galleries but he is not even thinking about winning.

"It'd be nice to have a green jacket, but if I don't win it, no big deal," he said. "My new son's at home, so obviously that's more important to me than trying to make a putt in a golf tournament.

"Win, lose or draw it doesn't matter in the whole scheme of things." (Editing by Frank Pingue)