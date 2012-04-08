By Mark Lamport-Stokes
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 Lee Westwood, hunting
his first major title, still has a "slight sniff" of victory at
the Masters after ending Saturday's third round five strokes off
the lead.
The British world number three ground out an even-par 72 at
Augusta National, briefly holding a share of the lead, but his
momentum stalled with untimely bogeys, one of them after a
missed putt from just 18 inches at the ninth.
"I didn't quite have it today. I made too many mistakes,"
Westwood told reporters after offsetting four birdies with four
bogeys to post a four-under total of 212. "That was a bad bogey
at nine, missed a short one left.
"I bogeyed some holes that should have been birdie and
missed a couple of short putts.
"But four under with the lead at nine still has a slight
sniff, if I get it going early on and make a few birdies. I'm
just going to hit a few balls now and find a bit of a swing."
Westwood, who has six times finished in the top three at
majors, was especially frustrated by his bogeys at the par-three
12th and the par-five 13th.
"Those were bad bogeys," said the 38-year-old, who led by
one shot after shooting a five-under 67 in Thursday's opening
round. "One of them you're trying to birdie, the 13th, and the
12th is the easiest flag.
"I wasn't hitting it too solid today which makes it
difficult if you haven't got the distance control."
Westwood, who finished second here in 2010 when he also
opened with a 67, was reminded of the storming four-birdie
finish by South African Charl Schwartzel to win last year's
Masters.
"This golf course gives you a chance if you're playing
well," the Briton said. "You've got the par-fives, especially
the par-fives on the back nine. They've got the flags set so you
can make a couple of eagles."
Westwood lies joint sixth going into Sunday's final round,
five shots behind pacesetting Swede Peter Hanson and four adrift
of three-times champion Phil Mickelson.
