By Mark Lamport-Stokes
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 8 American Bubba Watson
became only the third left-hander to win the Masters with a
gripping playoff victory over South African Louis Oosthuizen at
Augusta National on Sunday.
Watson clinched his first major title with a par on the
second extra hole, the par-four 10th, where Oosthuizen bogeyed
after ending up just short of the green in two and failing to
get up and down.
The duo had finished the regulation 72 holes on 10-under-par
278, Oosthuizen recording a rare albatross at the second on the
way to a three-under 69 and Watson closing with a 68.
It was the fourth playoff at Augusta National in the last 10
years and the first since Argentina's Angel Cabrera edged out
American Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry in 2009.
