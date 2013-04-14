April 14 Adam Scott ended decades of Australian disappointment when he became the first player from his country to win the Masters with a gripping playoff victory over Angel Cabrera at a rain-soaked Augusta National on Sunday.

Scott sealed the win with a 15-foot birdie putt on the second extra hole, the par-four 10th, moments after Argentine Cabrera had narrowly missed his attempt from 18 feet. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)