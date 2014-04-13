Golf-Larrazabal grabs halfway lead in China
April 28 Pablo Larrazabal maintained his impressive form to card a six-under-par 66 and take the halfway lead at the China Open, three shots clear of Dylan Frittelli and overnight leader Alexander Levy.
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 13 American Bubba Watson won the 78th Masters golf championship at Augusta National on Sunday, claiming the title for the second time after also winning in 2012.
Watson finished the tournament at eight-under-par, three shots clear of his nearest rivals, countryman Jordan Spieth and Sweden's Jonas Blixt. (Reporting by Julian Linden)
April 28 Pablo Larrazabal maintained his impressive form to card a six-under-par 66 and take the halfway lead at the China Open, three shots clear of Dylan Frittelli and overnight leader Alexander Levy.
April 28 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour China Open at the par-72 course on Friday in Beijing. The cut was set at 143. -14 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 64 66 -11 Alexander Levy (France) 63 70 Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) 70 63 -10 Lee Soomin (Korea) 69 65 -8 Thomas Detry (Belgium) 70 66 George Coetzee (South Africa) 67 69 -7 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 68 69 Graeme Storm (Britain)