Golf-Larrazabal grabs halfway lead in China
April 28 Pablo Larrazabal maintained his impressive form to card a six-under-par 66 and take the halfway lead at the China Open, three shots clear of Dylan Frittelli and overnight leader Alexander Levy.
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 13 Bubba Watson won the 78th Masters at Augusta National on Sunday by three shots.
The left-handed American closed with a final round 69 to finish at eight-under-par for the tournament and win the coveted green jacket for the second time after his breakthrough triumph in 2012.
Jordan Spieth, the 20-year-old Texan bidding to become the youngest Masters champion, led by two shots at eight-under after seven holes but faded to finish on five-under.
He finished tied for second with Sweden's Jonas Blixt while Spanish veteran Miguel Angel Jimenez was fourth at four under. (Reporting by Julian Linden; editing by Tony Jimenez)
April 28 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour China Open at the par-72 course on Friday in Beijing. The cut was set at 143. -14 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 64 66 -11 Alexander Levy (France) 63 70 Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) 70 63 -10 Lee Soomin (Korea) 69 65 -8 Thomas Detry (Belgium) 70 66 George Coetzee (South Africa) 67 69 -7 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 68 69 Graeme Storm (Britain)