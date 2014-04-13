AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 13 Bubba Watson won the 78th Masters at Augusta National on Sunday by three shots.

The left-handed American closed with a final round 69 to finish at eight-under-par for the tournament and win the coveted green jacket for the second time after his breakthrough triumph in 2012.

Jordan Spieth, the 20-year-old Texan bidding to become the youngest Masters champion, led by two shots at eight-under after seven holes but faded to finish on five-under.

He finished tied for second with Sweden's Jonas Blixt while Spanish veteran Miguel Angel Jimenez was fourth at four under. (Reporting by Julian Linden; editing by Tony Jimenez)