AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 12 American young gun Jordan Spieth won the 79th Masters in record-equalling style with a wire-to-wire victory on Sunday, landing his first major title by four shots.

Four strokes ahead going into the final round at Augusta National, the 21-year-old Texan closed with a two-under-par 70 to match the tournament record low of 18-under 270 for 72 holes. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Steve Keating)