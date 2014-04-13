April 13 List of Masters champions, following the three-shot victory by American Bubba Watson at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Sunday (U.S. unless stated): 2014 Bubba Watson 2013 Adam Scott (Australia) 2012 Watson 2011 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 2010 Phil Mickelson 2009 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 2008 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 2007 Zach Johnson 2006 Mickelson 2005 Tiger Woods 2004 Mickelson 2003 Mike Weir (Canada) 2002 Woods 2001 Woods 2000 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 1999 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 1998 Mark O'Meara 1997 Woods 1996 Nick Faldo (Britain) 1995 Ben Crenshaw 1994 Olazabal 1993 Bernhard Langer (Germany) 1992 Fred Couples 1991 Ian Woosnam (Britain) 1990 Faldo 1989 Faldo 1988 Sandy Lyle (Britain) 1987 Larry Mize 1986 Jack Nicklaus 1985 Langer 1984 Crenshaw 1983 Seve Ballesteros (Spain) 1982 Craig Stadler 1981 Tom Watson 1980 Ballesteros 1979 Fuzzy Zoeller 1978 Gary Player (South Africa) 1977 Watson 1976 Raymond Floyd 1975 Nicklaus 1974 Player 1973 Tommy Aaron 1972 Nicklaus 1971 Charles Coody 1970 Billy Casper 1969 George Archer 1968 Bob Goalby 1967 Gay Brewer, Jr. 1966 Nicklaus 1965 Nicklaus 1964 Arnold Palmer 1963 Nicklaus 1962 Palmer 1961 Player 1960 Palmer 1959 Art Wall, Jr. 1958 Palmer 1957 Doug Ford 1956 Jack Burke, Jr. 1955 Cary Middlecoff 1954 Sam Snead 1953 Ben Hogan 1952 Snead 1951 Hogan 1950 Jimmy Demaret 1949 Snead 1948 Claude Harmon 1947 Demaret 1946 Herman Keiser 1945 No tournament 1944 No tournament 1943 No tournament 1942 Byron Nelson 1941 Craig Wood 1940 Demaret 1939 Ralph Guldahl 1938 Henry Picard 1937 Nelson 1936 Horton Smith 1935 Gene Sarazen 1934 Smith (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)