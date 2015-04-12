Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits a drive off the second tee during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

AUGUSTA, Georgia The ferocious fist pump was back and the roars echoed around Augusta National once again for Tiger Woods, who turned back the clock during his first nine in the third round of the Masters on Saturday.

Woods, returning from a two-month hiatus from competition, and a two-year absence from Augusta due to back surgery last year, was his old self in a rousing, four-under-par charge in his first nine holes that took him to six-under.

The 39-year-old American was hitting pin-seeking approach shots that gave him tap-ins for birdies, and chipped up close for other chances to the delight of his huge gallery.

The four-times Masters winner ran off three successive birdies from the second hole in a charge reminiscent of the heyday of the 14-times major champion. He had four birdies without a bogey on the front side.

"I'm starting to get my feel back, my distance control on my shots," said Woods, who had two more birdies and two bogeys on the back nine to post 68 for a 210 total, 10 shots off the pace.

"I missed a couple of shorties on six and seven, and I had my chances to make this a really special round today," said Woods, who bogeyed the last after hitting into trees on the right off the tee.

"If I made a couple more putts the score realistically should have been six or seven (under par) today."

Woods was paired with Sergio Garcia of Spain, with whom he has had an icy relationship over the years.

The two had very little interaction, and the focus fell on Woods as Garcia posted a modest 71 to stand three-under for the tournament.

Woods had some adventures on the back nine, escaping potential danger at the par-five 13th after pulling his drive way left.

The errant shot moved former U.S. Ryder Cup captain Paul Azinger to call it, "one of the most shocking tee shots I have ever seen," on the BBC broadcast.

The former world number one cursed his poor tee shot, but got a good lie on pine straw, punched out to the middle of the fairway and made birdie.

Woods refused to give up hope of another green jacket.

"You just never know. That's the thing about this golf course," he said.

"We don't know what the committee is going to do -- if they're going to give us some accessible, easy eagle pins or tuck them and make this golf course difficult."

(Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes/Greg Stutchbury)