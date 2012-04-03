By Mark Lamport-Stokes
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 3 While this week's
Masters is one of the most anticipated in years with so many
players bringing good form to Augusta National, Tiger Woods once
again commands the spotlight.
The former world number one has a renewed spring in his step
after ending a 30-month title drought on the PGA Tour with a win
at last month's Arnold Palmer Invitational and is unquestionably
the player to beat at a venue where he triumphed four times.
Woods has been installed as a 4-1 favourite by British
bookmakers Ladbrokes to win his 15th major title on Sunday and
he exuded a quiet confidence when he spoke to reporters after
playing nine holes in practice on Tuesday.
"I certainly am excited about playing and really looking
forward to getting out there," the 36-year-old American said of
Thursday's opening round.
"I feel like I'm driving the ball much better than I have.
I've got some heat behind it, and it's very straight.
"My iron game is improving so everything is headed in the
right direction at the right time."
Woods, who won the most recent of his Masters titles in
2005, has always relished competing at Augusta National given
its relative lack of rough and slick, heavily contoured greens
which place a premium on a razor-sharp short game.
"Playing here for so many years now, this is my 18th year
here, so understanding how to play this golf course has really
helped me over the years," he said.
"It's also coming here to a golf course that I know. Knowing
how to play it, and just the history behind this tournament,
makes it so special."
JOLT OF CONFIDENCE
Woods' victory at Bay Hill, his first in a full-field event
since the 2009 Australian Masters, has given him a much needed
jolt of confidence ahead of the year's first major.
"It felt good to go out there and play as well as I did and
under those conditions," he said of his five-shot triumph at the
Arnold Palmer Invitational. "It wasn't like it was easy that
Sunday. The scores were pretty high."
Woods began the final round at Bay Hill a stroke behind
Graeme McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion, before going on to
seal his first win since the very public breakdown of his
marriage after sordid details of his affairs were revealed.
"It was just a process," Woods said of his work with swing
coach Sean Foley. "I've been putting together two good rounds,
eventually three, and now four. I just had to keep sticking with
it and getting more experience working with Sean.
"This year you can see the numbers. End of last year and
most of this year, I've been in contention. I'm just continuing
the process."
U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy and three-times Masters
winner Phil Mickelson are among several top players competing
this week who have produced good early season form.
Woods, however, is the leading contender, according to
nine-times major champion Gary Player.
"It's hard to go against Tiger Woods," said the 76-year-old
South African. "When Tiger Woods is playing his best, there's
nobody better playing than Tiger Woods.
"This man has won 14 major championships already. And only
having won once in the last two years, he's got a great hunger
and a great passion, and a focus that is hard to match."
If Woods can clinch his fifth green jacket on Sunday, he
would draw level with Jack Nicklaus on 73 PGA Tour victories.
"I'd like the green jacket more," Woods said. "I know the 73
would be a by-product of it, but I'm here for the green jacket."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)