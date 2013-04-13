AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 13 Tiger Woods' participation at this week's Masters was hanging in the balance on Saturday with Augusta National officials reviewing a penalty drop he took at the par-five 15th in Friday's second round.

Woods, the tournament favourite, suffered a freakish bounce with his third shot at the hole when his approach struck the flagstick before ricocheting backwards into Rae's Creek.

Instead of going to the drop area, he chose to play his fifth shot from the same place as his third, going two yards back before getting up and down from there to salvage a bogey six.

However, Woods is in potential trouble as he may have violated a rule which requires a player to drop the "as close as possible" to the spot where it was last played.

"This could take some time, probably until late morning," Craig Heatley, chairman of the Masters media committee told Reuters. "We need to speak to Tiger to establish what his intent was with his drop.

"We have looked at the video footage and the drop looked fairly close, a foot, maybe two feet back. But after his round yesterday, he said had gone back two yards."

Woods, who ended up shooting a one-under-par 71 to end the day three strokes behind leader Jason Day of Australia, may have incriminated himself with his post-round comments.

The world number one, bidding for a fifth green jacket at Augusta National, told reporters: "I went back to where I played it from, but I went two yards further back and I took, tried to take, two yards off the shot of what I felt I hit." (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Julian Linden)