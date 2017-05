March 31 Tiger Woods will miss the April 6-9 U.S. Masters due to a troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.

It will mark only the third time Woods has missed the year's first major since he first competed at Augusta National in 1995. Woods did not play the Masters in 2014 and 2016 and tied for 17th in 2015. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto)