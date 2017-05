DUBLIN Feb 4 The world's number one golfer Rory McIlroy and his former management company have settled their protracted legal dispute, the two sides said on Wednesday, avoiding a potential eight weeks in court.

The four-times major winner was suing his former agents over the contract he signed, while Horizon Sports Management were counter-suing him on the grounds that he owes them millions of dollars in commission on contracts up to 2017.

"The legal dispute between Rory McIlroy and Horizon Sports Management has been settled to the satisfaction of both parties who wish each other well for the future.

"The parties will be making no further comment," McIlroy and Horizon said in a joint statement after informing the court. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Martyn Herman)