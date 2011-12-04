HONG KONG Dec 4 Rory McIlroy boosted his hopes of finishing the year as Europe's top golfer after sensationally holing a bunker shot for birdie at the last to capture the Hong Kong Open on Sunday.

The U.S. Open champion, runner-up in Hong Kong twice before, came from three strokes behind heading to the final round to win by two strokes, firing a five-under-par 65 for a 12-under par tally.

World number two McIlroy needed to win or finish second in Hong Kong to have any chance of denying Luke Donald a historic first ever European and PGA Number One title in the same season.

The 22-year old McIlroy, who won his fourth professional title, will also need to finish in the top two and above Donald in next week's Dubai World Championship to deny him both money list titles.

