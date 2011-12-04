* World number two wins by two strokes
* McIlroy keeps up hopes of denying Donald two titles
HONG KONG Dec 4 Rory McIlroy boosted his
hopes of finishing the year as Europe's top golfer when he
sensationally holed a 15-foot bunker shot for birdie at the last
to capture the Hong Kong Open on Sunday.
The U.S. Open champion, runner-up in Hong Kong twice before,
came from three strokes behind heading to the final round to win
by two strokes, firing a five-under-par 65 for a 12-under-par
tally.
World number two McIlroy needed to win or finish second in
Hong Kong to have any chance of denying Luke Donald the
unprecedented feat of achieving the European and PGA Number One
titles in the same season.
The 22-year-old McIlroy, who won his fourth professional
title, will also need to finish in the top two and above Donald
in next week's Dubai World Championship to deny him both
money-list titles.
McIlroy said he had also been fired up by rivalry with
British world number three Lee Westwood, who recorded a 62 to
move seven strokes clear of the field after the Sun City
Challenge third round in South Africa on Saturday.
"When I woke up this morning and saw that Lee Westwood shot
62 in Sun City, I thought I really needed to win to stay above
him in the world rankings, and that was a little bit of
motivation for me," McIlroy told reporters.
"After two place finishes here in Hong Kong, if feels like
this win has been a long time coming, to be honest.
"It's just fantastic. I've loved this city, I've loved this
golf course. I played my first Hong Kong Open in 2007; I felt
like it owed me something after losing the play-off in 2008.
"I had to wait a few years for it to finally happen but to
get my hands on this trophy and to win this tournament is very
special."
McIlroy's first-prize cheque of 341,723 euros allowed him to
move from third to second place on the Race to Dubai money list,
789,789 euros behind Donald.
For McIlroy to deny Donald the two tour titles, he will need
to win the season-ender in Dubai and see his fellow Briton
finish outside the top 20 in the elite, 60-player field.
"One of my goals going out today was to win this tournament
to keep myself in with a shout next week," McIlroy said.
It's still very dependent on what Luke does because he's got
such a big lead but if I can somehow get myself into contention
next week, you never know."
McIlroy had five birdies over the last day, with the best
one being his last when he holed out to deny Frenchman Gregory
Havret who also recorded a 65 to finish on 10 under par for his
best placing of the season.
Havret collected a cheque of 227,813 euros to move from 43rd
to 25th in the Race to Dubai.
"It would have been great to win like Gregory (Bourdy) won
in 2009, and I had this in mind and I thought, he could win, why
not me," said Havret.
"But Rory seems to like the 18th hole and he managed a very
efficient shot.
"It is probably one of the toughest finishing holes on the
European Tour, if not the toughest, so to follow Rory into the
hole by holing my long putt for par was really good."
Defending Hong Kong Open champion Ian Poulter shared fourth
place in recording a 66.
