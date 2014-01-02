Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy hits a shot on the seventh hole during the fourth round of the Australian Open golf tournament at Royal Sydney Golf Club December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Christo

LONDON Former world number one Rory McIlroy feels like he has his mojo back and wants to win two major championships this year to make up for a poor season in 2013.

The young Northern Irishman ruled the golfing roost in 2012, winning five titles, but a change of equipment and some off-course legal distractions coincided with a slump in form that has seen him slide to sixth in the rankings.

McIlroy ended a 12-month drought by landing last month's Australian Open title and he said that victory had restored his belief going into the new season.

"I feel that my game is really coming back, going down to Australia and winning," the 24-year-old told the BBC.

"Beating (world number two) Adam Scott down there was really nice and while it doesn't make up for the other weeks during the year, it gives me some momentum for 2014.

"I won a major in 2011 and 2012 but not in 2013 so I'll try to make up for that with two this year."

McIlroy, who announced his engagement to former world number one tennis player Caroline Wozniacki earlier this week, said he was learning to handle the pressure of competing for golf's top prizes.

"I'm so much better down the stretch and so much better under pressure than I used to be," he said.

"If I give myself a chance in these tournaments I know I'll have a great opportunity to win. I feel I am very close, I'm confident with my game and confident where it's going," added McIlroy who won the U.S. Open in 2011 and the U.S. PGA Championship a year later.

"I didn't have the greatest of seasons in 2013 but I feel like I'll definitely make up for that in 2014." (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Mitch Phillips)