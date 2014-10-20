Wenger says Arsenal must 'fight like mad' for top-four finish
Arsenal will need to show consistency in their final seven Premier League matches if they are to qualify for next season's Champions League, manager Arsene Wenger has said.
Rory McIlroy has pulled out of next week's BMW Masters and the following WGC HSBC Champions event in Shanghai to focus on his legal battle with his former management company, British media reported, citing a statement from the Northern Irishman.
McIlroy terminated his contract with Dublin-based Horizon Sports Management in Sept. 2013 to form his own management company and the protracted legal dispute is now set to go to trial.
"I'm going to need time away from tournament golf to prepare for the trial over my legal dispute with Horizon Sports Management," British media quoted McIlroy as saying in a statement.
"The court-directed mediation process failed over the weekend to resolve the issue.”
The dispute with Horizon Sports Management overshadowed McIlroy's game in a forgettable season last year, but the 25-year-old pushed it aside this year to win two majors and reclaim the world number one ranking.
(Writing by Ian Ransom)
LONDON Durham fast bowler Mark Wood has been named in England's 15-man squad for the ODI series against South Africa and the Champions Trophy tournament in June having recovered from ankle surgery.