MELBOURNE Dec 21 Former world number one Greg Norman has saluted Kel Nagle on his fellow Australian golfing great's 94th birthday.

"I know I speak for everyone involved in the game by wishing Kel a very happy birthday and all of us continue to wish good health and happiness at this very special time of year," the 59-year-old Norman said on Sunday.

Nagle won the centenary edition of the British Open at St Andrews in 1960, edging out Arnold Palmer by one stroke.

It was the only major championship victory of his career.

Nagle also triumphed once on the U.S. PGA Tour and chalked up 61 wins on his home circuit.

No one has recorded more victories on the PGA Tour of Australasia than Nagle.

Five-times British Open champion Peter Thomson once dubbed Nagle as 'Mr Accuracy, the Ben Hogan of Australia'. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ken Ferris)