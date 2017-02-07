WELLINGTON Feb 8 New Zealand's women's world number one Lydia Ko has confirmed South African Gary Gilchrist as her new coach, two months after parting ways with swing guru David Leadbetter.

Gilchrist also coaches two of Ko's main rivals, Thai world number two Ariya Jutanugarn and Chinese world number four Shanshan Feng.

"I've been working with Gary the past month or so," Ko told New Zealand media on Wednesday. "It's been a lot of fun working with him.

"I tried a few lessons with him and we ripped the swing apart. I think that was really important and it's been good to see the changes we've made."