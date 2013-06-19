New T20 tournament will not harm county game - Morgan
The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.
MADRID Spanish golfer Jose Maria Olazabal has won the Iberian nation's most prestigious sports award, the Prince of Asturias prize, after he captained Europe's Ryder Cup team to a stunning win against United States last year.
"One of the best golfers in history, with two Masters titles at Augusta and four Ryder Cup wins, a competition in which he also showed his leadership qualities, as captain helping the Europe team to an epic comeback in 2012," the jury said in announcing their decision.
The 47-year-old Olazabal was a "worthy successor" to his great friend and compatriot Seve Ballesteros, who won the award in 1989, they added.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gave short shrift to media reports linking Eden Hazard with a move to Real Madrid and said the midfielder has recovered from a calf injury to play in Saturday's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has been named Premier League player of the month for March, while Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe picked up his first manager of the month award.