MADRID, June 19 Spanish golfer Jose Maria Olazabal has won the Iberian nation's most prestigious sports award, the Prince of Asturias prize, after he captained Europe's Ryder Cup team to a stunning win against United States last year.

"One of the best golfers in history, with two Masters titles at Augusta and four Ryder Cup wins, a competition in which he also showed his leadership qualities, as captain helping the Europe team to an epic comeback in 2012," the jury said in announcing their decision.

The 47-year-old Olazabal was a "worthy successor" to his great friend and compatriot Seve Ballesteros, who won the award in 1989, they added. (Reporting by Raquel Castillo, writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)