Golf-Cabrera Bello cards 65 to earn share of St. Jude lead
* Mickelson double-bogeys last to fall four back (Adds quotes, details)
April 10 European Ryder Cup captain Jose Maria Olazabal was arrested for speeding shortly after leaving Augusta National, Georgia police said on Tuesday.
The Spaniard, the 1994 and 1999 Masters champion, was clocked driving 97 miles an hour in a 65 mph zone when stopped by an Effingham County Sheriff's deputy on Monday, sheriff's spokesman David Ehsanipoor told Reuters.
Olazabal, who missed the cut in last weekend's Masters tournament, posted a $621 cash bond and was released.
"He was very cooperative and apologetic," Ehsanipoor said.
Olazabal will skipper holders Europe in the Ryder Cup in Illinois in September.
(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina)
Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello chipped in on successive holes on his way to a five-under-par 65 and a share of the lead after the third round at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday.