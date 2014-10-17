SINGAPORE Oct 17 Being a late starter, Chan Shih-chang had to work hard to rewrite Asian Development Tour (ADT) records and hopes to continue his stellar form to achieve his dream of representing Taiwan at the Rio Olympics.

The 28-year-old has become the first player to claim three titles in a single season in the ADT circuit, which also earned him playing rights on the Asian Tour for the second half of the current season.

"Hopefully I can continue to stay in that position as the leading player from Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) so that I qualify for the Olympics in 2016," Chan said in an ADT statement.

"It would be an honour if I can represent Chinese Taipei in the Olympics."

Chan secured his maiden title in Malaysia last year before adding three more trophies to emerge as the player with the most wins on the ADT since its 2010 inauguration.

"My next aim is to win on the Asian Tour," said Chan, the ADT Order of Merit leader with a record $66,991 income.

"I broke into the world's top 200 after winning the Taifong Open in July. It is my first time getting into the top 200 and it feels great. I'm still hoping to grab more victories this year to boost my ranking."

A member of Taiwan's bronze medal winning amateur team in the 2006 Asian Games and an admirer of former world number one Tiger Woods, Chan has displayed tremendous mental fortitude in his three triumphs which came via playoffs.

He said he worked hard to make up for being a late starter.

"I picked up golf only when I was 15. It's considered late compared to other golfers," he added.

"I gave up a lot of time hanging out with my family and friends just to practise back then.

"Sometimes, I had to practise during public holidays, too." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Ian Ransom)