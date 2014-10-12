China's Li Hao-tong became the youngest winner on the OneAsia Tour after the 19-year-old shrewdly overcame some extreme winds to ease to a four stroke win at the $1 million China Masters.

"I think I am too young to win a Masters event," joked the world number 451 after his final round one-under-par 70 gave him a 275 total of nine-under.

"I could not stand sometimes when I was putting as the wind was so strong. I never played in wind like this."

Lee Jun Seok of Australia fired an impressive 69 in the 40 miles per hour gusts to finish in second, while South Korean Todd Baek was a further two shots adrift in third after a 74.

Korean Kim Bi-o was the previous youngest winner on the circuit, which begun in 2009, when he claimed this event in 2011 aged 20.

