SEOUL Kim Seung-hyuk sank two nerve-shredding par putts at the 16th and 17th holes on the way to a two-shot victory at the fog-hit Korea Open on Monday.

South Korean Kim had led by a stroke from compatriots Noh Seung-yul and amateur Ham Jeong-woo when play was suspended due to failing light on Sunday.

With five holes left to play, the 28-year-old predicted his fate at the OneAsia event would be determined by his performance at 16 and 17, and that prediction was borne out when he returned to the course on Monday.

Kim kept his nose in front by holing a 20-foot putt for par on 16, then had to hold his nerve once again to sink a tricky six-footer at the next hole at the Woo Jeong Hills Country Club.

The 28-year-old, who extended his lead in the tour's Order of Merit, made par on all five holes on Monday to finish on a 282 total, while amateur Ham slipped to joint third after bogeys on 15 and 17 left him three shots off the pace.

"My game plan was just to make pars," said Kim, who won the SK Telecom Open in May. "It’s a difficult course and you really need to manage your game if you expect to win here."

YE Yang, who became Asia's first male major winner with his victory at the 2009 PGA Championship, finished sixth on 286.

