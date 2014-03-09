DORAL, Florida Patrick Reed would rather lie in bed and watch television than go to the gym and does not watch he eats yet was able to muscle his way past fitness addicts such as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy on Saturday to take the lead into the final round of the WGC-Cadillac Championship.

"Not a workout junkie at all. I'd rather lay in bed and watch TV than get in the gym," said Reed after firing a third round three-under 69 to take a two shot lead over the elite field going into Sunday.

"Don't really watch what I eat.

"Just kind of live life and feel like if I work hard at the golf course, that's just what worked for me."

The 23-year-old Reed already has two wins on his resume and at a time when golfers are consumed by fitness, Reed has taken a different approach.

It is not about out much he can lift but about how low he can score. Instead of the gym, Reed spends his time on the golf course often from morning until night.

In the morning he practices with his swing coach while the afternoon is spent on putting, distance control, wedges or any other area of his game that need work.

Then he will finish off with 18 holes.

"I feel like that every time I have worked out in the past, I've gotten real tight and kind of bulked up even more and I'm unable to really be consistent and make the correct golf swings I need to," said Reed.

"It comes down to what we do at home, it's more on a Shots To Hole, which is a program that Stuart Long made.

"It gets way more in depth and it's one of those things that it shows every putt, if you missed it short, past, left, right.

"That really is key to what I feel like is being successful and more consistent, because a guy who hits their line and hits their distances are the ones that are going to be playing well."

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)